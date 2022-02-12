Keith J. Allman Sells 43,884 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

