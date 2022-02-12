Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellogg updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.080-$4.120 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on K. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.