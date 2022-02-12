Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellogg updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.080-$4.120 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
