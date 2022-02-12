Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will post $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

KDP traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,005,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,553. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

