Kewsong Lee Sells 359,317 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Kewsong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00.
Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $60.62.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
