Kewsong Lee Sells 359,317 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kewsong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

