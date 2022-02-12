KeyCorp Comments on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 77,941 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

