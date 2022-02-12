KeyCorp Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $105.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.08.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

