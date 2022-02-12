Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 80.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.31.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

