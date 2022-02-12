Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,835.18

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,835.18 ($38.34) and traded as low as GBX 2,408 ($32.56). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,446 ($33.08), with a volume of 107,334 shares trading hands.

KWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($46.65) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($46.25) to GBX 3,300 ($44.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($43.23).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,660.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,832.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.84.

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($33.67) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($33,671.40). Also, insider Neil Thompson purchased 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,804 ($37.92) per share, for a total transaction of £69,987.84 ($94,642.11). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,871 shares of company stock worth $10,482,909 in the last ninety days.

About Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.