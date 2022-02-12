KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $732.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $211,237.11 and $732.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00037967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00104192 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

