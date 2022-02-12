Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Posts Earnings Results

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.46 to $1.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 7,907,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

