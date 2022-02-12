Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 4.5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.00. 29,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,497,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
