Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 4.5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.00. 29,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,497,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

