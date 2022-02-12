Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.33

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and traded as high as $16.42. Kirin shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 33,964 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

