Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on KLPEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

KLPEF stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

