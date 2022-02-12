Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.81 ($14.72).

KCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.94) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.35 ($16.49) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.57) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.51) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.49) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

KCO stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching €10.68 ($12.28). The company had a trading volume of 428,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €7.35 ($8.45) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.40 and its 200 day moving average is €10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.30.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

