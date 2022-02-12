Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Raised by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,529 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises 4.3% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Kohl’s worth $167,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.77.

KSS stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

