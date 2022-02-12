Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 153585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$52.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63.
About Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN)
