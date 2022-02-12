Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 263.4% from the January 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Kyocera alerts:

OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $58.64. 10,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.