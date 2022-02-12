Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY22 guidance to $17.25-$21.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $17.250-$21.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.26. 1,709,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $230.89 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.50 and a 200 day moving average of $289.64.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.40.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.