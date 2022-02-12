Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.40.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $276.26 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $230.89 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.64.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

