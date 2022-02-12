Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.40.

NYSE:LH opened at $276.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.64.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

