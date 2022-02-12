LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 358,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of LAIX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.85. LAIX has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAIX stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of LAIX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

