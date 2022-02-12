Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

