Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys 11,987 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 928,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media makes up 3.9% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 396,307 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,259,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of OUT stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
