Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys 11,987 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 928,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media makes up 3.9% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 396,307 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,259,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.