Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$127.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.50 million.

LTRX traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 854,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,538. The company has a market cap of $202.56 million, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.35.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

