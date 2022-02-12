LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

LCII stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $122.75. 128,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,994. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $113.48 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LCI Industries stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

