Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 91.1% in January

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Leading Edge Materials stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 60,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,041. Leading Edge Materials has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

