Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. Leatt has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 54.98%. The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

