Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

LGGNY stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

