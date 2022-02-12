LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.77 Million

Brokerages expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report sales of $39.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $37.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $154.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.90 million to $155.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $166.39 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $168.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 106,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,604. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $936.85 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

