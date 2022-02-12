Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LFER stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Life On Earth has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

About Life On Earth

Life on Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the cloud enterprise operations safe, compliant, and manageable. The firm focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

