Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LIND. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of LIND opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

