Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,554,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418,862 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Linde worth $455,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

