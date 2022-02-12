Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

