Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

LYG opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.