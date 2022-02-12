Loews (NYSE:L) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE L opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. Loews has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Loews by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

