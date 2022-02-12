Lotto Achieves Market Cap of $14.19 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. Lotto has a total market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $734.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00299018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.