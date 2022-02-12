Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.60. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 27,712 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.
About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)
