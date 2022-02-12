Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) versus AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Critical Survey

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) 8.84% 23.16% 6.51%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lucid Group and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 3 0 2.33 AB Volvo (publ) 3 3 1 0 1.71

Lucid Group presently has a consensus price target of 37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.19%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of -1.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and AB Volvo (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) $43.40 billion 1.07 $3.82 billion $1.88 12.15

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Lucid Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts. The Volvo Penta segment markets marine and industrial engines. The Group Functions and Other segment encompasses Volvo Group IT and Volvo Group Real Estate. The company was founded by Assar-Thorvald Nathanael-Gabrielsson and Erik Gustaf Larson in 1927 and is headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden.

