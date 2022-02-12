Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Get Lumentum alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Lumentum stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $669,822 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 246,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.