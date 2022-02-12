Luminus Management LLC Acquires 6,500 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries makes up 0.5% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.