Luminus Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Luminus Management LLC lowered its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,820 shares during the period. Ashland Global makes up approximately 7.3% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $34,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Ashland Global stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

