Luminus Management LLC Sells 19,700 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Luminus Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,854 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sunrun by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $320,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,642 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $22.77 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.05.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

