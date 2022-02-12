Luminus Management LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Luminus Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $186.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

