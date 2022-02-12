Luminus Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Luminus Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229,761 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up 0.9% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.