LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $108.13 Average PT from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,118. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

