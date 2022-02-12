Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 3,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Get Mabuchi Motor alerts:

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MBUMY)

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brush motors. The company sells its products in Japan, North and Latin America, Europe, China, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.