Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 3,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.
Mabuchi Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MBUMY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mabuchi Motor (MBUMY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.