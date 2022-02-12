Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. Macerich also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. 3,456,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. Macerich has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Macerich by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Macerich by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

