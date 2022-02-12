Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Macerich also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $16.14. 3,456,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Macerich has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Macerich by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Macerich by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

