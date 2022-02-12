Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 25,000 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 383.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FINM opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Marlin Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

