Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 30,296 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,296 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CDK Global by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CDK stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.